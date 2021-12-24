Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) Major Shareholder Sells $1,135,764.63 in Stock

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) major shareholder V Prem Et Al Watsa sold 63,063 shares of Crescent Capital BDC stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $1,135,764.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

V Prem Et Al Watsa also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Crescent Capital BDC alerts:

On Monday, December 20th, V Prem Et Al Watsa sold 28,156 shares of Crescent Capital BDC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $506,808.00.

On Friday, December 17th, V Prem Et Al Watsa sold 6,770 shares of Crescent Capital BDC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $123,552.50.

CCAP opened at $17.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $506.44 million, a P/E ratio of 4.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.99. Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.11 and a 52-week high of $21.48.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $25.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.96 million. Crescent Capital BDC had a net margin of 116.79% and a return on equity of 8.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Crescent Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Crescent Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is 43.62%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Crescent Capital BDC by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Crescent Capital BDC by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 13,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CCAP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crescent Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

About Crescent Capital BDC

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company. The fund focuses on originating and investing in the debt of middle market companies. It typically focuses on companies based in United States.

Read More: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.