Critical Contrast: Altigen Communications (ATGN) versus Its Peers

Altigen Communications (OTCMKTS: ATGN) is one of 40 public companies in the “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Altigen Communications to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Altigen Communications has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Altigen Communications’ peers have a beta of 3.86, indicating that their average share price is 286% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Altigen Communications and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Altigen Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A Altigen Communications Competitors 189 715 1239 44 2.52

As a group, “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” companies have a potential upside of 2.49%. Given Altigen Communications’ peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Altigen Communications has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Altigen Communications and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Altigen Communications $10.99 million -$490,000.00 -69.97 Altigen Communications Competitors $698.91 million $16.22 million 34.16

Altigen Communications’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Altigen Communications. Altigen Communications is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.8% of shares of all “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.0% of Altigen Communications shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.5% of shares of all “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Altigen Communications and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altigen Communications -4.47% N/A N/A Altigen Communications Competitors -32.24% -22.87% -4.88%

Summary

Altigen Communications peers beat Altigen Communications on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Altigen Communications Company Profile

AltiGen Communications, Inc. engages in the provision of Microsoft cloud solutions. It operates through the North America, and Rest of the World geographical segments. The North America segment comprises of United States, Canada, Mexico, Central America, and the Caribbean. The Rest of the World segment focuses on Europe. The company was founded by Gilbert Hu in May 1994 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA.

