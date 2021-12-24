Critical Elements Lithium (CVE:CRE) PT Set at C$2.00 by Eight Capital

Eight Capital set a C$2.00 price objective on Critical Elements Lithium (CVE:CRE) in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Beacon Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Critical Elements Lithium in a research note on Monday, September 20th.

Shares of CVE CRE opened at C$1.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$286.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 12.44 and a current ratio of 14.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.44. Critical Elements Lithium has a 52 week low of C$0.69 and a 52 week high of C$1.98.

In related news, Senior Officer Nathalie Laurin sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.55, for a total transaction of C$310,000.00. Also, Director Jean-Sébastien Lavallée bought 700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,085,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,644,500 shares in the company, valued at C$11,848,975.

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, zinc, gold, silver, nickel, lead, lithium, niobium, tantalum, and platinum group and rare earth elements. Its flagship project is the Rose Lithium-Tantalum project that consists of 473 claims covering a total area of 246.55 square kilometers located in the Eastmain greenstone belt.

