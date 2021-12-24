Critical Survey: CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) vs. Ace Global Business Acquisition (NASDAQ:ACBA)

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) and Ace Global Business Acquisition (NASDAQ:ACBA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CDW and Ace Global Business Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CDW $18.47 billion 1.49 $788.50 million $7.12 28.48 Ace Global Business Acquisition N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

CDW has higher revenue and earnings than Ace Global Business Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares CDW and Ace Global Business Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CDW 5.00% 98.82% 11.82% Ace Global Business Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.1% of CDW shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.9% of Ace Global Business Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of CDW shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for CDW and Ace Global Business Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CDW 0 2 5 0 2.71 Ace Global Business Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

CDW currently has a consensus target price of $206.00, indicating a potential upside of 1.60%. Given CDW’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe CDW is more favorable than Ace Global Business Acquisition.

Summary

CDW beats Ace Global Business Acquisition on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers. The Small Business segment also caters to the private sector businesses but with smaller number of employees. The Public segment involves government agencies, education, and healthcare institutions. The company was founded in 1984 by Michael P. Krasny and is headquartered in Lincolnshire, IL.

Ace Global Business Acquisition Company Profile

Ace Global Business Acquisition Limited focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

