CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) CFO Sells $3,493,865.60 in Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 17,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.28, for a total transaction of $3,493,865.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
CrowdStrike stock opened at $211.52 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.67 and a 52 week high of $298.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $48.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -225.02 and a beta of 1.43.
CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 15.93% and a negative net margin of 16.48%. The firm had revenue of $380.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRWD. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $309.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $259.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $285.75.
About CrowdStrike
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.
