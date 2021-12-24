CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) CFO Sells $3,493,865.60 in Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 17,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.28, for a total transaction of $3,493,865.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $211.52 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.67 and a 52 week high of $298.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $48.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -225.02 and a beta of 1.43.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 15.93% and a negative net margin of 16.48%. The firm had revenue of $380.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in CrowdStrike by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 698,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,716,000 after purchasing an additional 46,758 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 187.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 61.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRWD. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $309.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $259.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $285.75.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

