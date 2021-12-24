Crown (CRW) Trading 14.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. Crown has a market cap of $1.48 million and $4,108.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Crown has traded up 14.8% against the US dollar. One Crown coin can now be bought for about $0.0514 or 0.00000101 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Crown

CRW is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 28,717,639 coins. Crown’s official message board is medium.com/crownplatform . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Crown is crownplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

Crown Coin Trading

