Crust Price Tops $42.40 (CRU)

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 24th. Crust has a market cap of $74.00 million and $7.41 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crust coin can now be purchased for approximately $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Crust has traded down 25.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00012077 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.94 or 0.00137297 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00006460 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $292.93 or 0.00575038 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 25.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Crust Coin Profile

Crust (CRU) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,745,183 coins. The official message board for Crust is medium.com/@CrustNetwork . Crust’s official website is www.crust.network . Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Buying and Selling Crust

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crust using one of the exchanges listed above.

