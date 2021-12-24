Crust Trading 25.1% Lower This Week (CRU)

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. Crust has a total market capitalization of $74.00 million and approximately $7.41 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Crust has traded 25.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Crust coin can currently be purchased for about $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00011669 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $68.57 or 0.00134692 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00006385 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $288.88 or 0.00567435 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000988 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Crust Profile

Crust is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,745,183 coins. Crust’s official message board is medium.com/@CrustNetwork . Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial . Crust’s official website is www.crust.network

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Buying and Selling Crust

