CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.34. CTI BioPharma shares last traded at $2.29, with a volume of 821,009 shares traded.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised CTI BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on CTI BioPharma from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.30.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.56. The stock has a market cap of $233.99 million, a PE ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 0.69.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BVF Inc. IL raised its stake in CTI BioPharma by 28.9% during the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 8,929,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CTI BioPharma by 4.3% during the third quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 7,964,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,495,000 after purchasing an additional 331,799 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP raised its stake in CTI BioPharma by 524.6% during the second quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 3,678,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089,685 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in CTI BioPharma by 20.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,666,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,165,000 after purchasing an additional 620,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in CTI BioPharma by 51.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,438,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,096,000 after purchasing an additional 827,620 shares in the last quarter. 57.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC)

CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development, acquisition and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

