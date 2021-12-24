CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.34. CTI BioPharma shares last traded at $2.29, with a volume of 821,009 shares traded.
A number of analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised CTI BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on CTI BioPharma from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.30.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.56. The stock has a market cap of $233.99 million, a PE ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 0.69.
About CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC)
CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development, acquisition and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.
