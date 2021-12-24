CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $224.18 Million

Brokerages predict that CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) will report sales of $224.18 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for CubeSmart’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $214.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $237.15 million. CubeSmart reported sales of $178.79 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CubeSmart will report full year sales of $812.37 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $785.40 million to $837.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $948.10 million, with estimates ranging from $840.44 million to $1.04 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CubeSmart.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.10). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 28.28%. The business had revenue of $212.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis.

CUBE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CubeSmart by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,189,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,754,000 after buying an additional 96,380 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in CubeSmart by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 74,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,474,000 after purchasing an additional 5,375 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its stake in CubeSmart by 118.6% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 40,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 22,196 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in CubeSmart by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 415,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,255,000 after purchasing an additional 62,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in CubeSmart by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 298,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,482,000 after purchasing an additional 35,600 shares in the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CUBE stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,121,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154,164. CubeSmart has a one year low of $31.44 and a one year high of $57.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.26. The company has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is an increase from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.64%.

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

