Curtis Banks Group (LON:CBP) Shares Up 0.7%

Curtis Banks Group plc (LON:CBP)’s share price shot up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 274 ($3.62) and last traded at GBX 274 ($3.62). 224,972 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 57% from the average session volume of 143,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 272 ($3.59).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Curtis Banks Group in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.56. The company has a market cap of £183.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 259.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 262.54.

Curtis Banks Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides pension administration services principally for self-invested personal pension schemes and small self-administered pension schemes in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Pensions Administration and FinTech. It also offers IT software development, licenses, and consultancy services to businesses within the financial services sector; and legal and property valuation services.

