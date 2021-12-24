CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) PT Raised to $115.00

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) had its price objective upped by Mizuho from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Securities raised their price objective on CVS Health from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on CVS Health from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on CVS Health from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on CVS Health from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $111.18.

CVS opened at $101.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $133.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. CVS Health has a 52 week low of $67.08 and a 52 week high of $102.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.09.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.97%.

In related news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $10,342,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,534,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 219,786 shares of company stock valued at $20,159,576 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in CVS Health by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,495,739 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,969,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,549 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CVS Health by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,490,010 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,051,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927,510 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in CVS Health by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,535,214 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,550,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,699 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in CVS Health by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 50,573,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,291,833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468,246 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,400,512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,286,301,000 after acquiring an additional 9,809,050 shares during the period. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

