CWV Chain (CWV) Trading 7.4% Higher Over Last Week

CWV Chain (CURRENCY:CWV) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. In the last seven days, CWV Chain has traded up 7.4% against the US dollar. One CWV Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. CWV Chain has a market cap of $13.55 million and approximately $11,865.00 worth of CWV Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.74 or 0.00056600 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,054.24 or 0.07983562 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,811.86 or 1.00058233 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.24 or 0.00053646 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.68 or 0.00072238 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00007484 BTC.

CWV Chain Profile

CWV Chain’s genesis date was August 10th, 2017. CWV Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,540,912,311 coins. The Reddit community for CWV Chain is /r/cwv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CWV Chain is cwv.io . CWV Chain’s official Twitter account is @cryptoways

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoWave is a Waves-based token used to reward active users in the Cryptoways website. “

Buying and Selling CWV Chain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CWV Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CWV Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CWV Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

