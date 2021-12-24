Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cytek Biosciences Inc provides cell analysis solutions. The company developed high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis technology called Full Spectrum Profiling. Cytek Biosciences Inc is based in FREMONT, Calif. “

Shares of CTKB stock opened at $17.26 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.12. Cytek BioSciences has a 1-year low of $16.22 and a 1-year high of $28.70.

Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The company had revenue of $34.38 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Cytek BioSciences will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Cytek BioSciences in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cytek BioSciences in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Cytek BioSciences in the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Cytek BioSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Cytek BioSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. 7.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cytek BioSciences Company Profile

