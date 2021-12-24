Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $19.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.08% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Cytek Biosciences Inc provides cell analysis solutions. The company developed high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis technology called Full Spectrum Profiling. Cytek Biosciences Inc is based in FREMONT, Calif. “

Shares of CTKB opened at $17.26 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.12. Cytek BioSciences has a twelve month low of $16.22 and a twelve month high of $28.70.

Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The company had revenue of $34.38 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Cytek BioSciences will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Cytek BioSciences during the third quarter worth about $79,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cytek BioSciences during the third quarter worth about $148,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Cytek BioSciences during the third quarter worth about $120,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Cytek BioSciences during the third quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cytek BioSciences during the third quarter worth about $39,711,000. 7.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

