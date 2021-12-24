Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $19.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.08% from the stock’s previous close.
According to Zacks, “Cytek Biosciences Inc provides cell analysis solutions. The company developed high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis technology called Full Spectrum Profiling. Cytek Biosciences Inc is based in FREMONT, Calif. “
Shares of CTKB opened at $17.26 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.12. Cytek BioSciences has a twelve month low of $16.22 and a twelve month high of $28.70.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Cytek BioSciences during the third quarter worth about $79,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cytek BioSciences during the third quarter worth about $148,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Cytek BioSciences during the third quarter worth about $120,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Cytek BioSciences during the third quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cytek BioSciences during the third quarter worth about $39,711,000. 7.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Cytek BioSciences
Cytek Biosciences Inc provides cell analysis solutions. The company developed high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis technology called Full Spectrum Profiling. Cytek Biosciences Inc is based in FREMONT, Calif.
Further Reading: What is dividend yield?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cytek BioSciences (CTKB)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Cytek BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytek BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.