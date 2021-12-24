CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $11.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $12.00. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 160.66% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.67.

CTMX stock opened at $4.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.35 million, a PE ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 0.68. CytomX Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.68 and a twelve month high of $10.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.89.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.05). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 108.85% and a negative return on equity of 65.76%. The company had revenue of $17.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 0.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,393,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,473,000 after purchasing an additional 58,900 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 15.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,358,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,917,000 after acquiring an additional 697,287 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 37.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,616,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,697 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 42.0% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 3,305,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,826,000 after acquiring an additional 977,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 13.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,269,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,639,000 after acquiring an additional 400,126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer based on its Probody therapeutic technology platform. Its pipeline includes immunotherapies, probody drug conjugates, T cell engaging bispecifics, and other multiple programs. The company was founded by Frederick W.

