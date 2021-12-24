Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.74

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSEEY)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.74 and traded as high as $5.92. Daiwa Securities Group shares last traded at $5.74, with a volume of 15,105 shares.

Separately, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Daiwa Securities Group in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a 570.00 target price on the stock.

The stock has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.66.

Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 20.22%.

Daiwa Securities Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DSEEY)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc engages in the management and control of its subsidiaries and affiliates which are involved in securities-related businesses. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, Asset Management, Investment, and Others. The Retail segment provides financial products and services to individual investors and unlisted companies.

