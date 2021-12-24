Darden Restaurants, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $2.43 Per Share (NYSE:DRI)

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lifted their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Darden Restaurants in a report issued on Sunday, December 19th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $2.43 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.40. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.00.

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $148.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $146.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $19.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.45. Darden Restaurants has a 1 year low of $110.89 and a 1 year high of $164.28.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 62.95%.

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Sarah H. King sold 3,000 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total transaction of $474,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William S. Simon sold 6,250 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.94, for a total transaction of $999,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,084 shares of company stock worth $2,870,956. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DRI. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 57.7% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 220.5% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 89.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

