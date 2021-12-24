David Hallal Sells 50,000 Shares of iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Stock

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Director David Hallal sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total value of $2,178,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
ITOS stock opened at $46.92 on Friday. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.43 and a 1 year high of $47.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.79 and a beta of 1.55.
iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by ($3.09). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp raised its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 14,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.
About iTeos Therapeutics
Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.
Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means
Receive News & Ratings for iTeos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iTeos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.