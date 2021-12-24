DeltaChain Market Cap Hits $272,093.75 (DELTA)

DeltaChain (CURRENCY:DELTA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. One DeltaChain coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. DeltaChain has a market capitalization of $272,093.75 and $1,704.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DeltaChain has traded down 81.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.78 or 0.00385784 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00008730 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000102 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000911 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $595.88 or 0.01174142 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003372 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

DeltaChain Profile

DeltaChain (DELTA) is a coin. Its launch date was March 28th, 2021. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 coins. The official website for DeltaChain is deltachain.tech . The official message board for DeltaChain is medium.com/@deltachain . DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeltaChain inherits and develops the Ethereum technology platform, with open source P2P, it aims to accelerate all transactions quickly, minimize risk, enhance high security, and does not involve any third parties. “

Buying and Selling DeltaChain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeltaChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeltaChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

