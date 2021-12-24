Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) Receives $14.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.25.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DM shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Desktop Metal from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Desktop Metal in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Desktop Metal in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on Desktop Metal from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cross Research downgraded Desktop Metal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Desktop Metal by 302.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,089,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074,140 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Desktop Metal by 3,572.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,161 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 107,161 shares during the last quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC acquired a new position in Desktop Metal in the second quarter valued at $1,150,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Desktop Metal in the second quarter valued at $1,325,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Desktop Metal by 61.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 120,608 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 45,950 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DM traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.35. The stock had a trading volume of 3,777,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,119,916. The company has a quick ratio of 9.12, a current ratio of 9.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Desktop Metal has a fifty-two week low of $4.95 and a fifty-two week high of $34.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.86 and a 200-day moving average of $8.46.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The pipeline company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $25.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.05 million. Desktop Metal had a negative net margin of 215.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.76%. Equities research analysts forecast that Desktop Metal will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Desktop Metal Company Profile

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

