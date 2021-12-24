Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $164.00.
DBOEY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deutsche Börse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Monday, November 29th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Deutsche Börse from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.
Shares of OTCMKTS:DBOEY opened at $16.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 0.81. Deutsche Börse has a 12 month low of $15.40 and a 12 month high of $17.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.41 and its 200 day moving average is $16.80.
About Deutsche Börse
Deutsche Börse AG engages in the provision of information technology services and market data distribution. It operates through the following segments: Eurex, EEX, Xetra, 360T, Clearstream, IFS, GSF, Qontigo and Data. The Eurex segment includes electronic trading of Europian derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.
Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?
Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Börse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Börse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.