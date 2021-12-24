Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $164.00.

DBOEY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deutsche Börse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Monday, November 29th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Deutsche Börse from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

Get Deutsche Börse alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:DBOEY opened at $16.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 0.81. Deutsche Börse has a 12 month low of $15.40 and a 12 month high of $17.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.41 and its 200 day moving average is $16.80.

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Börse had a net margin of 27.53% and a return on equity of 18.45%. As a group, analysts predict that Deutsche Börse will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Deutsche Börse

Deutsche Börse AG engages in the provision of information technology services and market data distribution. It operates through the following segments: Eurex, EEX, Xetra, 360T, Clearstream, IFS, GSF, Qontigo and Data. The Eurex segment includes electronic trading of Europian derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Börse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Börse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.