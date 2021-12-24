Dev Protocol (DEV) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $32,239.00

Dev Protocol (CURRENCY:DEV) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. Dev Protocol has a market cap of $2.60 million and approximately $32,239.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dev Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $2.33 or 0.00004550 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dev Protocol has traded up 20.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00011967 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003694 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003905 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00027263 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $236.92 or 0.00463387 BTC.

About Dev Protocol

Dev Protocol (DEV) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dev Protocol is devprtcl.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

Buying and Selling Dev Protocol

