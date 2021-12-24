Dfyn Network Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $998,786.00 (DFYN)

Dfyn Network (CURRENCY:DFYN) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 24th. Dfyn Network has a total market capitalization of $17.68 million and $998,786.00 worth of Dfyn Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Dfyn Network has traded 23.1% lower against the US dollar. One Dfyn Network coin can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000498 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00055414 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,016.45 or 0.07889293 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,964.78 or 1.00107431 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.26 or 0.00053538 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00008273 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.34 or 0.00071387 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Dfyn Network

Dfyn Network’s total supply is 249,599,675 coins and its circulating supply is 69,688,281 coins. Dfyn Network’s official Twitter account is @_DFyn

Dfyn Network Coin Trading

