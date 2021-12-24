DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) Receives $9.59 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.59.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DHT shares. TheStreet lowered shares of DHT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quilter Plc lifted its position in DHT by 10.4% in the third quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 28,068 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 2,646 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in DHT by 19.9% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,272 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in DHT by 23.8% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 14,323 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in DHT by 0.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 428,119 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after buying an additional 2,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC lifted its position in DHT by 13.5% in the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 24,665 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 2,935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

DHT traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.25. 951,154 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,321,987. DHT has a 52 week low of $5.11 and a 52 week high of $7.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $896.69 million, a PE ratio of -262.50 and a beta of -0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.93 and its 200 day moving average is $5.98.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). DHT had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%. The business had revenue of $37.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.67 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DHT will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. DHT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -400.00%.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

