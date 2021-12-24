DigitalBits Price Tops $0.37 on Major Exchanges (XDB)

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 24th. In the last week, DigitalBits has traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar. DigitalBits has a market capitalization of $324.48 million and approximately $1.69 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigitalBits coin can now be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000731 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.87 or 0.00293406 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00009186 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00010540 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003551 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00016789 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000204 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000141 BTC.

DigitalBits Profile

DigitalBits is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 874,608,082 coins. DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

DigitalBits Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigitalBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

