Dingdong (Cayman) Limited’s (NYSE:DDL) Lock-Up Period Will End on December 27th

Dingdong (Cayman)’s (NYSE:DDL) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, December 27th. Dingdong (Cayman) had issued 4,072,000 shares in its public offering on June 29th. The total size of the offering was $95,692,000 based on an initial share price of $23.50. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on DDL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dingdong (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Dingdong (Cayman) in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Dingdong (Cayman) in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dingdong (Cayman) has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.33.
DDL stock opened at $13.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.00. Dingdong has a fifty-two week low of $12.30 and a fifty-two week high of $46.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.96.
Dingdong (Cayman) Company Profile
Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. It offers vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood products, as well as ready-to-eat, ready-to-cook, and ready-to-heat products; and dairy and bakery products, oil and seasonings, prepared meals, rice, noodles and other wheaten products, pre-packaged foods, drinks and liquor, flowers and green plants, and home care and personal care products.
