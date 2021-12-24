Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM) Insider Purchases £111,778.48 in Stock

Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM) insider Barbara Gibbes bought 3,433 shares of Diploma stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,256 ($43.02) per share, with a total value of £111,778.48 ($147,679.32).
Shares of LON:DPLM opened at GBX 3,348 ($44.23) on Friday. Diploma PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 2,014 ($26.61) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,504 ($46.29). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,149.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,043.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.04. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.89.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 30.10 ($0.40) per share. This represents a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This is a boost from Diploma’s previous dividend of $12.50. Diploma’s dividend payout ratio is 0.76%.
About Diploma
Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies consumable and instrument for the diagnostic testing of blood, tissue, and other samples in hospital pathology and life sciences laboratories; electrosurgery equipment and consumable for use in hospital operating room; and surgical medical device, and related consumable and service to GI endoscopy suite in hospital and private clinic.
