Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM) Insider Purchases £111,778.48 in Stock

Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM) insider Barbara Gibbes bought 3,433 shares of Diploma stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,256 ($43.02) per share, with a total value of £111,778.48 ($147,679.32).

Shares of LON:DPLM opened at GBX 3,348 ($44.23) on Friday. Diploma PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 2,014 ($26.61) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,504 ($46.29). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,149.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,043.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.04. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.89.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 30.10 ($0.40) per share. This represents a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This is a boost from Diploma’s previous dividend of $12.50. Diploma’s dividend payout ratio is 0.76%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DPLM. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diploma in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Diploma from GBX 3,040 ($40.16) to GBX 3,290 ($43.47) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies consumable and instrument for the diagnostic testing of blood, tissue, and other samples in hospital pathology and life sciences laboratories; electrosurgery equipment and consumable for use in hospital operating room; and surgical medical device, and related consumable and service to GI endoscopy suite in hospital and private clinic.

