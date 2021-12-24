DMScript Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1,339.00 (DMST)

DMScript (CURRENCY:DMST) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 24th. DMScript has a market cap of $224,487.80 and approximately $1,339.00 worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DMScript has traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DMScript coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001963 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.06 or 0.00057033 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,066.51 or 0.07979938 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,049.66 or 1.00177667 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.18 or 0.00072966 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.50 or 0.00053970 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00007487 BTC.

DMScript Coin Profile

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. DMScript’s official Twitter account is @DMScript and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DMScript is dmscript.com

DMScript Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMScript directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMScript should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DMScript using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

