DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $560.80 Million

Analysts expect DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) to report $560.80 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for DocuSign’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $559.55 million and the highest is $562.00 million. DocuSign posted sales of $430.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DocuSign will report full year sales of $2.09 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.50 billion to $2.70 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover DocuSign.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. The company had revenue of $545.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis.

DOCU has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on DocuSign from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on DocuSign from $275.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on DocuSign from $345.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on DocuSign from $320.00 to $307.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.72.

NASDAQ:DOCU traded up $3.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $157.01. 3,265,172 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,362,345. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -270.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 44.96 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $262.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. DocuSign has a fifty-two week low of $131.51 and a fifty-two week high of $314.76.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.11, for a total value of $1,788,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel D. Springer acquired 33,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $143.95 per share, for a total transaction of $4,847,516.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,497 shares of company stock worth $18,151,866 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in DocuSign during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in DocuSign during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in DocuSign during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in DocuSign by 183.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in DocuSign by 555.6% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 75.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

