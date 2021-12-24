Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Acquired by Sands Capital Management LLC

Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 0.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 318,475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares during the quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $67,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Dollar General by 208.5% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dollar General alerts:

DG has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Dollar General from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $254.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.17.

NYSE DG traded up $1.11 on Friday, reaching $221.33. 2,241,578 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,915,713. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $51.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.49. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $173.50 and a 12 month high of $239.35.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.07. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.74% and a net margin of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.45%.

Dollar General announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 337,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total value of $74,567,652.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total value of $194,769.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 367,744 shares of company stock valued at $81,330,122 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.