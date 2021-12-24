Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $63.17

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$63.17 and last traded at C$62.89, with a volume of 208837 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$62.40.

DOL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity set a C$57.00 price objective on shares of Dollarama and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$70.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Dollarama to C$63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollarama currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$65.60.

The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18,873.64. The stock has a market cap of C$18.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$57.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$57.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.84%.

In related news, Director Stephen Gunn sold 4,989 shares of Dollarama stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.55, for a total transaction of C$287,113.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 113,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,517,515.77. Also, Director Nicholas George Nomicos sold 6,000 shares of Dollarama stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$56.50, for a total value of C$339,000.00. Insiders sold 16,989 shares of company stock worth $977,355 over the last ninety days.

Dollarama Company Profile (TSE:DOL)

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

