DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (DTF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on March 31st

DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0325 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

DTF Tax-Free Income has decreased its dividend by 31.1% over the last three years.

Shares of DTF Tax-Free Income stock opened at $14.40 on Friday. DTF Tax-Free Income has a fifty-two week low of $14.10 and a fifty-two week high of $15.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.70.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in DTF Tax-Free Income stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) by 27.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,652 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.10% of DTF Tax-Free Income worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 31.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DTF Tax-Free Income

DTF Tax-Free Income Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

