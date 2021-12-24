DubaiCoin (DBIX) Price Tops $1.20

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 24th. In the last seven days, DubaiCoin has traded 1,027.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DubaiCoin coin can currently be bought for $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DubaiCoin has a total market cap of $5.12 million and approximately $552,181.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00032119 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00019550 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00005182 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001772 BTC.

DubaiCoin Coin Profile

DubaiCoin (DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DubaiCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DubaiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

