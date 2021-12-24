Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) CEO Mark A. Emalfarb Sells 28,767 Shares of Stock

Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) CEO Mark A. Emalfarb sold 28,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total value of $117,944.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ DYAI opened at $4.11 on Friday. Dyadic International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.15 and a fifty-two week high of $8.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.33.

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.61 million. Dyadic International had a negative return on equity of 43.62% and a negative net margin of 443.68%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Dyadic International, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on Dyadic International in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DYAI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Dyadic International by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Dyadic International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dyadic International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Dyadic International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Dyadic International by 1,167.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 12,887 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.75% of the company’s stock.

About Dyadic International

Dyadic International, Inc engages in developing a gene expression platform for producing commercial quantities of industrial enzymes and other proteins. It focuses on further improving and applying its proprietary C1 technology, which is used in the discovery, development, and manufacture of biologic medicines and vaccines.

