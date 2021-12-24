Eagle Ridge Investment Management Lowers Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management decreased its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,047 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 632 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Amgen were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMGN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth about $239,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 17,081 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth about $314,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 51,315 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,515,000 after purchasing an additional 6,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

AMGN stock opened at $223.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The firm has a market cap of $126.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.62. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $198.64 and a 12-month high of $276.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.05.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.37 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.94 per share. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.50%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho reduced their price target on Amgen from $222.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Amgen in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $258.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.24.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

