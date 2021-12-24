Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 3,180 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,185 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,180 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ET. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 585,649 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,611,000 after acquiring an additional 50,228 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 56,602 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 1,170,030 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,209,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 149,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 8,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 126,948 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 2,937 shares during the period. 37.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 16,109,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $120,013,085.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas E. Long acquired 80,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $600,067.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 16,290,367 shares of company stock valued at $121,363,234. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ET opened at $8.22 on Friday. Energy Transfer LP has a one year low of $6.03 and a one year high of $11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $25.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.58.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The business had revenue of $16.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.153 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.45%. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is 33.89%.

ET has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.92.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.