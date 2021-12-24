Elanco Animal Health Incorporat (ELAT) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 13th

Elanco Animal Health Incorporat (NYSE:ELAT) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.625 per share on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of NYSE:ELAT opened at $44.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.72. Elanco Animal Health Incorporat has a 52-week low of $43.08 and a 52-week high of $56.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporat stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporat (NYSE:ELAT) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,587 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporat were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Incorporat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health Incorporat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.