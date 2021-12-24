Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Shares Up 0.3%

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY)’s share price shot up 0.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.30 and last traded at $12.30. 24,316 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 320% from the average session volume of 5,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.27.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EKTAY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Elekta AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Elekta AB (publ) in a report on Friday, August 27th.

Get Elekta AB (publ) alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.24 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.83 and a 200-day moving average of $12.92.

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 25th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Elekta AB (publ) had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $426.92 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Elekta AB will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

About Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY)

Elekta AB is a medical technology company. It engages in the provision of clinical solutions for the treatment of cancers and brain disorders. The firm’s products and solutions include radiotherapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, oncology informatics, brachytheraphy, neurosurgery, and particle therapy. Elekta operates through the following geographical segments: North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

Featured Story: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Elekta AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elekta AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.