Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by 6 Meridian

6 Meridian cut its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,879 shares during the period. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $4,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 69.2% during the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Emfo LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 81.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LLY. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.83.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 21,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total value of $5,392,039.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 421,369 shares of company stock valued at $113,551,440. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:LLY traded up $6.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $273.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,630,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,406,346. The business’s 50 day moving average is $255.59 and its 200 day moving average is $246.10. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $161.78 and a fifty-two week high of $283.90. The stock has a market cap of $261.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.63, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 111.51% and a net margin of 21.52%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.83%.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

