Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Price Target Raised to $325.00

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) had its target price increased by Barclays from $280.00 to $325.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $284.83.

LLY opened at $273.10 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Eli Lilly and has a 52 week low of $161.78 and a 52 week high of $283.90. The stock has a market cap of $261.25 billion, a PE ratio of 41.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.35.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 51.83%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 195,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total value of $52,419,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 421,369 shares of company stock worth $113,551,440 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at about $1,008,577,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 63.8% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,910,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,252,000 after buying an additional 3,470,858 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 6,719.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,025,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,992,000 after buying an additional 1,995,800 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,927,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,984,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,395 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,790,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,879,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

