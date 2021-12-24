Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) Shares Sold by Congress Park Capital LLC

Congress Park Capital LLC cut its stake in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 6,266 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Embraer were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ERJ. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Embraer by 77.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,047 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 9,616 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Embraer by 308.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,782 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 121,397 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Embraer during the second quarter worth $406,000. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Embraer by 6.1% during the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 24,003 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda grew its position in shares of Embraer by 72.1% during the second quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 2,857,551 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,040 shares during the last quarter. 38.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ERJ opened at $17.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.35 and a beta of 1.08. Embraer S.A. has a 52-week low of $6.23 and a 52-week high of $19.40.

Several research firms have recently commented on ERJ. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Embraer from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Embraer in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.87.

Embraer Company Profile

Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.

