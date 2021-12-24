EMX Royalty Co. (CVE:EMX) Director Purchases C$13,674.00 in Stock

EMX Royalty Co. (CVE:EMX) Director David M. Cole bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,674.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,481,278 shares in the company, valued at C$6,785,799.07.

EMX Royalty stock opened at C$3.03 on Friday. EMX Royalty Co. has a 52 week low of C$2.45 and a 52 week high of C$4.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.75. The stock has a market cap of C$319.22 million and a P/E ratio of -11.35.

EMX Royalty (CVE:EMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.50 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EMX Royalty Co. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EMX Royalty in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

About EMX Royalty

EMX Royalty Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of metals and mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, platinum, palladium, copper, lead, zinc, nickel, cobalt, volcanogenic massive sulfide, molybdenum, and iron deposits. The company's royalty and exploration portfolio primarily consist of properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Haiti, Australia, and New Zealand, as well as Sweden and Norway.

