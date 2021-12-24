Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 968 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,688,000 after acquiring an additional 6,228 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 729,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,711,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 810.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 190,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,322,000 after purchasing an additional 169,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 5,687.8% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 612,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,886,000 after purchasing an additional 602,400 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

EHC opened at $64.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.00. Encompass Health Co. has a 52 week low of $56.31 and a 52 week high of $89.68.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.03). Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EHC. UBS Group began coverage on Encompass Health in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Encompass Health from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Encompass Health from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet downgraded Encompass Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Encompass Health from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.30.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

Read More: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.