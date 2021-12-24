Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Acquired by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,465 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 163.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 129,656 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 80,506 shares during the period. Ancient Art L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the second quarter worth $11,869,000. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the second quarter worth $928,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 15.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 28,158 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,669 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 9.2% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 105,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 8,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

In other news, CEO Thomas E. Long acquired 80,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $600,067.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew S. Ramsey acquired 33,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $250,029.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 16,290,367 shares of company stock worth $121,363,234. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ET shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.92.

NYSE:ET opened at $8.22 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $25.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 2.31. Energy Transfer LP has a twelve month low of $6.03 and a twelve month high of $11.55.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $16.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 8.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.153 dividend. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.89%.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.