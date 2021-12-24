EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Shares Bought by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 84,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $4,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in EPR Properties by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in EPR Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new position in EPR Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in EPR Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Triton Wealth Management PLLC acquired a new position in EPR Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. 78.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EPR Properties stock opened at $46.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.89, a current ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 357.57, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.79. EPR Properties has a 52-week low of $30.79 and a 52-week high of $56.07.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $139.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.68 million. EPR Properties had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 1.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that EPR Properties will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is 2,307.87%.

EPR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of EPR Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theatres, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

