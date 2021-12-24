Eq LLC Has $2.98 Million Stock Position in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

Eq LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,069 shares during the period. iShares Global Financials ETF comprises about 2.3% of Eq LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Eq LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF were worth $2,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF by 8,950.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000.

Shares of IXG opened at $79.49 on Friday. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $63.65 and a 12-month high of $84.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.52.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

