Eq LLC Invests $778,000 in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Eq LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 18,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Wealth raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. King Wealth now owns 37,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SHY opened at $85.54 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $85.47 and a twelve month high of $86.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.74 and a 200 day moving average of $86.04.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.018 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%.

