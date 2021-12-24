Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Purchased by Financial Management Professionals Inc.

Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 23.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 66.2% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 53,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after purchasing an additional 21,490 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 13.4% in the third quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 28,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Residential in the second quarter valued at $50,930,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 77.8% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,121,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,327,000 after purchasing an additional 927,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 10.9% in the second quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 1,960,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,984,000 after purchasing an additional 193,225 shares during the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EQR opened at $88.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.07 billion, a PE ratio of 31.27, a P/E/G ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.44. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $56.79 and a 12 month high of $90.00.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $623.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.14 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 43.53%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.46%.

In other news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 39,674 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $3,491,312.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.53, for a total value of $4,376,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,641 shares of company stock valued at $14,729,008 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EQR has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI upgraded Equity Residential from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Barclays assumed coverage on Equity Residential in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on Equity Residential from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equity Residential has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.84.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

