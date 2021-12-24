Era Swap Market Capitalization Tops $25.39 Million (ES)

Era Swap (CURRENCY:ES) traded up 9.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 24th. Era Swap has a market cap of $25.39 million and approximately $499,909.00 worth of Era Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Era Swap has traded up 16.4% against the US dollar. One Era Swap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0255 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004883 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001241 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.69 or 0.00042564 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00006981 BTC.

Era Swap Profile

Era Swap (CRYPTO:ES) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2019. Era Swap’s total supply is 2,097,550,005 coins and its circulating supply is 997,282,758 coins. The official website for Era Swap is eraswap.life . Era Swap’s official Twitter account is @eraswaptec

According to CryptoCompare, “Era Swap Token (ES) is a decentralized utility token currently based on Ethereum blockchain (ERC20) which will be used on multiple platforms for exchange of services (P2P), avail discounts, get rewards and many more utility. Era Swap Life is Single Sign On (SSO) gateway which provides access to multiple utility platforms accepting Era Swap (ES) Utility token Era Swap users can add their wallet to access the platforms which offers multiple solutions to community members. Era Swap Ecosystem includes interlinked multiple platforms where Era Swap Tokens can be utilized for exchange of services, availing discounts, getting rewards and other utilities. Era Swap Team will identify and help build more such platforms in future which are built for the community and willing to incorporate ES reward system. “

Buying and Selling Era Swap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Era Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Era Swap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Era Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

